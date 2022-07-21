The St. Joseph Country Club golf course hosted the 23rd Annual Cameron Veterans Home Golf Tournament on Thursday.
Dozens came out to play some golf and show their support. The purpose of the tournament was to raise money for the Cameron Veterans Home. The money is used for transportation, renovations and anything else the veterans center may need.
For many veterans, such as Former House Rep. Pat Conway, this event was meaningful in many ways, but mainly for the display of support.
“It's so incredible for a veteran," Conway said. "And there's a number of veterans like me from Vietnam, and to see the public support that probably wasn't there 40, 50 years ago and to see the honor and the respect that veterans are getting. And that's forming a new relationship between the population and the veterans' community, and that's very important."
Before the tournament began, the Lafayette High School JROTC did a presentation of colors.
Conway said that events like this one are important to support because the veterans have given their all for this country.
“We owe them a huge debt. Their service, as you know, is remarkable for what they've done," Conway said. "Some of the stories that I got to hear at the Cameron Veterans Home were just incredible stories of courage and perseverance. So it's our duty to support these people, especially when they need help due to sickness and health reasons. And we can help them, and what the Veterans Assistance League does is do things for them that the state is not able to do. So we can help them through fundraising."
Those who would like to help out or make donations can contact the Cameron Veterans Home at 816-632-6010.
