St. Joseph Country Club holds opening ceremony for new road

The St. Joseph Country Club celebrated the completion of a new $1.1 million roadway connecting Ridgeland Road to Country Club Road on Friday.
Country Club Owner Steven Craig said the addition will serve as an upgrade from an over 100-year-old wagon trail that had previously connected the two roads, providing easy access to the club from multiple routes.
“We knew that the club was growing; there were a lot of new members,” he said. “We’ve gone from 170 to almost 500 members now, and as a result of it, we wanted a great way for people to get to the club and not have to disturb the neighborhood, especially trucks, because we get deliveries and things like that.”
Chase Easley of Crawford Construction said that while the project did run into some delays, the team is happy with the result and met its deadline for use on the Fourth of July weekend.
“In the timeframe that we did it, we’ve had a wet spring, and even in the early summer, we’ve been hit with rain,” Easley said. “With that, we still maintained our goal, which was to be able to utilize it for the Fourth of July weekend. There’s going to be over 1,000 people coming here, and we want to give them the parking, so we pushed through, you know, adapt and overcome.”
Craig also said he hopes the quality of the roadway will allow it to serve the community for years to come.
“It’s a nice road. I think that it’s going to serve the community for a really long time,” Craig said. “It’s built kind of as a major road, so it’s got big, strengthened footings and a big roadbed. It’s got three layers of asphalt that I think total to 12 to 14 inches of asphalt. So it should last a long time.”
Easley also said that he felt honored to have worked on the project and that he believes the new road will have a long-lasting impact on everyone involved.
“I think that St. Joe as a whole, and Andrew County, Buchanan County and the surrounding counties, are going to benefit from a place, a landmark, like the St. Joseph Country Club,” he said. “And it’s been a real privilege, a real honor.”
