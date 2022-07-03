St. Joseph Country Club adds $5 million in renovations

The St. Joseph Country Club has completed renovations across its facilities totaling approximately $5 million.
With expanses to each major room, including a fully renovated kitchen and wedding suite, and changes to the pool and utility areas, owner Steven Craig stated that he believes local residents are looking at a greater value than they’ve seen before.
“This is the project we started with, which was enlarging the ballroom, enhancing it, raising up and refinishing the ceiling," Craig said. "[We got] a lot of new materials, new light fixtures. [We] raised the height of the stage, and…we have the only full-motion video screen.”
Craig also stated that the new kitchen suite was constructed as one of seven in 2021, with four going to world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsey.
“One of our other features is that we have a chef’s table in the kitchen, he said. "So, when you have that special occasion for a small group, say 12 or under, they can eat in the kitchen and [the chefs] can bring you food in a very interesting and fun way. We’ve got a lot of interesting dishes, and we’ve already done a number of seven-course-meals here.”
Every feature is now fully operational, and the St. Joseph Country Club says that it plans to continue improving its value into the future.
"Realize, it doesn't take a whole lot more to make things great," Craig stated. "I mean, you can do an average job and put in 80% or 90% of the effort, or you can do an exceptional job, put in a little bit more effort, and it really makes a difference. People really respond to it, respect it and I think, overall, really appreciate it."
The changes to St. Joseph Country Club's buildings come alongside the construction of a new $1.1 million roadway, which opened for use on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.