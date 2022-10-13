Crunchy leaves, cooler temperatures and soaring harmonies are the themes for the first St. Joseph Community Chorus concert of the season.
Paying homage to fall, the vocal group will kick off its 2022-23 season with the concert “Harvest Home.”
“There are just some beautiful moments in so many of the songs and we are featuring some really good soloists on this concert. So it’s just going to be a really comfortable autumn afternoon to listen to some music,” said Cheryl Rasmussen, administrator for the St. Joseph Community Chorus.
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Seventh St.
Featuring pieces such as “Blow Ye The Trumpet” by Kirke Meche, Kevin Memley’s “Beautiful Autumn” and “Autumn Leaves” by pianist Roger Williams, the show will leave audiences comfortable and inspired.
“Some of it will be recognizable and a lot of it won’t be. But they might leave with new favorite songs,” Rasmussen said.
Following its 2021-22 comeback season, after taking a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chorus is feeling its own inspiration as it has grown over the past year.
“We had a pretty robust recruiting campaign this summer. We have 70 singers now. We were right around 40 when we ended last season in the spring,” Rasmussen said.
In rehearsals for the concert, as the group works through pieces from Aaron Copland, Susan LaBarr and Stephen Foster, she said there’s been a lot of fun chemistry between director Tim Tharaldson and the singers.
“I think that the relationship between Tim Tharaldson, our artistic director, and the choir has just grown. I think that that we’re connecting a lot more with him,” she said. “This is really the second season that we’ve been able to sing with him but the first time for many people.”
The hope is that the audience will feel the connection with the chorus across its three-concert season, which also includes its Christmas show with the Fountain City Brass Band and a spring concert in collaboration with renowned Gospel artist Isaac Cates.
“We’re really trying to connect with the community in all of our concerts this season. We want to connect through songs. I think we’re kind of starting that in the choir and then we hope that our audiences feel like they can connect with us this year,” Rasmussen said.
Tickets are available at the door or online at stjoechorus.org. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. There is no charge for children and college students.
