On Saturday April 23, the St. Joseph Community Chorus was joined by Isaac Cates and the Ordained, with MidCity Excellence in collaboration, to bring their first Gospel Spectacular Concert to the Missouri Theater.
The concert featured a 200 community member choir, Isaac Cates and the Ordained, and the St. Joe Stixx, a drumline connected with MidCity Excellence.
The concert began at 4 p.m. and drew a large audience of community members.
Cheryl Rasmussen, administrator of St. Joseph Community Chorus, was excited to perform for and with members of the community.
“We have a strong emphasis on the word ‘community’ in our title, the St. Joe Community Chorus,” Rasmussen said. “And so we really want to make that come alive, and we’re very aware when we plan our programming that we want to involve the community.”
The CEO and founder of MidCity Excellence, Kimberly Warren said she was very happy with the turnout for the concert, as music can be good for people.
“It is a phenomenal turnout. You know yesterday we had snow and today the sun is shining again,” Warren said. “Music bridges people together and it heals the soul and it just helps make the heart merry.”
The concert included singers from Benedictine College, Missouri Western State University, Truman High School, and Leblond High School, among others.
“This has just been a wonderful partnership with MidCity Excellence and then inviting the other groups to sing with us,” Rasmussen said.
The St. Joseph Community Chorus and MidCity Excellence look forward to hosting more events that bring the arts to the St. Joseph community.
