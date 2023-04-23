St. Joseph Community Chorus at Missouri Theater

St. Joseph Community Chorus performs at Missouri Theater for the Gospel Spectacular Concert.

 Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW

On Saturday April 23, the St. Joseph Community Chorus was joined by Isaac Cates and the Ordained, with MidCity Excellence in collaboration, to bring their first Gospel Spectacular Concert to the Missouri Theater. 

The concert featured a 200 community member choir, Isaac Cates and the Ordained, and the St. Joe Stixx, a drumline connected with MidCity Excellence. 

