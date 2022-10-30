Multiple St. Joseph area churches are holding their annual 'Trunk or Treat' events as part of this year's Halloween festivities.
Wyatt Park Christian Church, which held its event at 2 p.m. on Sunday, featured a ring of over a dozen trunks for kids to get candy from.
Each participating vehicle featured a decorated trunk and stand, as well as some costumed individuals.
St. Paul Lutheran also held an event today in its parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m., featuring similar opportunities to that of Wyatt Park Christian Church.
While each of these events is over, several other churches, including Calvary Chapel in downtown St. Joseph and Green Valley Baptist Church, located next to North Belt Highway, will be hosting similar events throughout Halloween evening.
Green Valley Family Pastor Zachary Budd spoke briefly about what people can expect from the church's outdoor experience.
"Our Trunk or Treat goes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and it is free to the public," he said. "We'll have hot dogs, chips, waters and lots of candy, and we'll have about 20 to 25 trunks here, and it's a walk up. You'll come (to Green Valley), and the trunks and cars will be in our parking lot handing out candy."
Similar to Green Valley Baptist Church, Calvary Chapel's 'Trunk or Treat' will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., however, its festivities will take place completely indoors.
