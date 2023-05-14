top story St. Joseph Christian School host graduation for class of '23 Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Ashley Luthans Author email May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Twenty-six seniors graduated from St. Joseph Christian School this Sunday. Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Sunday, 26 seniors graduated from St. Joseph Christian School. All graduating seniors were recognized and celebrated for this major achievement.A school based in Christianity, St. Joseph Christian teaches their students not only about academics, but also the word of God. Co-Superintendent and Secondary Principal Danny Maggart invited students to follow their faith as they go forward in life. “I encourage you to shine on in this world, to rely on God to be bold and be courageous for Him,” said Maggart.St. Joseph Christian’s core values that they hope graduating seniors bring with them are scholarship, Jesus Christ, character, and service. Ella Bowman, the class Valedictorian, shared that although she doesn’t know where life will take her, she has faith.“You may not know what the rest of your life is going to look like, I know that I don’t,” said Bowman. “But I trust that God has a perfect plan for you, just follow his lead.”The graduation ceremony was held at the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Joseph. Other high schools in St. Joseph will have their graduation ceremonies next weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Education School Systems University Ashley Luthans Author email Follow Ashley Luthans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Tn Exchange Nebraska lawmakers expected to tackle compromise voter ID plan soon Central Missouri Mizzou softball lands in Norman Regional in NCAA Tournament +3 Tn Exchange Officials hoping for January 2024 opening date for Columbus Fieldhouse More Regional News → National News +10 Nebraska Victims of racist Buffalo supermarket mass shooting remembered on anniversary +86 National News Turkey's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff +6 National News Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit More National News → 0:33 Sunday Evening Weather Forecast 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
