From concerts to dance parties, the end of 2021 will come with a variety of celebrations in St. Joseph.
Here’s a look at what's happening on Dec. 31 for those who are 21 and older:
DJ Diehard’s New Year’s Eve Party
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Cafe Acoustic, 1918 Frederick Ave.
How much: $10
The ongoing tradition of DJ Diehard’s dance party will continue at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall. The night will include the biggest dance tunes, music videos, party favors, a champagne toast, a balloon drop and a photo op.
Club Geek presents Denim Dance Party
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Club Geek, 815 Francis St.
How much: No cover
It will be a night of "Canadian tuxedoes" as the video game and comic book-themed bar welcomes the new year in style.
Playing '90s & '00s hits, they'll also be awarding prizes for Best Canadian Tuxedo, Best Denim Duo plus a Denim Dance Off.
Mokaska Coffee presents New Year’s Night at the Disco
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St.
How much: Free
Mokaska Coffee is encouraging people to get down in a groovy way as it celebrates New Year’s Eve with a '70s vibe. The bar will be decked out with a disco ball, bubble machine and lights.
Tiger’s Den’s New Year's Eve with Six O’Clock Swing
When: 8 p.m
Where: Tiger’s Den, 519 Felix St.
How much: Free
The local jazz group Six O’Clock Swing will be providing upbeat, toe-tapping jams for people looking to ring in their new year in a more subdued manner.
It will also be the last night for the bookstore and bar's Christmas decorations and holiday menu.
Sk8bar's "Cyberpunk New Year's Eve" Party
When: 9 p.m
Where: Sk8bar, 501 Francis St.
For its first New Year's Eve party, Sk8bar will be ringing in 2023 with headbanging, thrashing and good vibes. It will welcome bands such as Iron Guts Kelly, Gutter Buds and SCUD to provide the soundtrack for the night. It also will award a prize for the best cyberpunk costume.
Magoon’s New Year’s Eve with The Motors
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St.
If you’re looking to add some blues and rock to your New Year’s Eve Celebration, Magoon’s will provide it with the sounds of The Motors. The celebration will include owner Barry Woodhull’s famous hot and spicy shrimp, a champagne toast, party hats, noisemakers and beads.
BELT Entertainment New Year’s Eve and Vegas Bash
When: 11 p.m.
Where: BELT Entertainment, 210 N. Belt Highway
How much: $119 to $149 per lane
The annual tradition of the Belt Sports Complex’s “New Year’s Vegas Bash” will continue. Throughout the night, there will be Vegas-style games where people can win "funny money" to spend on several prizes. The venue also will offer raffle giveaways.
There will be champagne or sparkling grape juice at midnight as well as hats and horns and a breakfast buffet. The event will run until 2:30 a.m. It is $119 per lane if booked in advance or $149 if booked on Dec. 31. For families who aren't night owls, there is a family-friendly pre-bash (Information can be found in our "Family Friendly New Year's Eve events" article).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.