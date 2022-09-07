After two years off, organizers of a local LGBTQ+ celebration are overjoyed to unite again.
Canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Joe Pride Festival returns in 2022 with more events, activities and vendors than ever before.
“We’ve basically been planning this one for two years,” said Amy Stanton, president of St. Joe Pride. “I’m glad that we are able to do (this) because there are people that are struggling with what they’re feeling inside and who they are.”
The two-day event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, and 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Coleman Hawkins Park, located at Seventh and Felix streets.
Started in 2012, Stanton remembers when the event began in the Zion United Church of Christ parking lot as a small celebration.
“To see it grow now is just amazing,” she said.
Back then, it was a one-day celebration with a mixture of live music and performances. A decade later, it’s expanded in every way.
Friday’s events will include the opening ceremonies at 6 p.m., the ’80s tribute band Stranger Than Paradise at 7 p.m. and a drag show at 8 p.m. Saturday will continue with the Pride Parade at 1 p.m., guest speaker Bob Minor at 2 p.m. and Drag Queen Storytime at 2:30 p.m. It also will have live music from performers like acoustic singer-songwriter Stephanie Gummelt at 3 p.m., Tim Leland at 4:30 p.m., Mary Beth Rosenauer and The Cabaret Singers at 5 p.m., a set from DJ Diehard at 6 p.m. and a headlining concert by After Party at 7 p.m. It will conclude with a drag show at 8 p.m.
While all of those activities are fun and joyous, Stanton doesn’t want the meaning of the festival to go unnoticed. It began out of a conversation about celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, as well as giving resources to those who were still in the closet or needed help navigating the lives of their true selves.
Stanton said she knows that feeling well.
“I, myself, have a very supportive family. A lot of people don’t have that. So one of the vendors is (Free Mom And Dad Hugs). They’ll be there to show that they are loved and that God loves everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re gay or straight. God don’t make junk,” she said.
Throughout the event, there also will be educational opportunities, like the keynote talk from Minor, a professor emeritus of religious studies at the University of Kansas.
“He’s a wonderful speaker, so I’m excited to hear what he says,” Stanton said.
The event will feature 45 vendors, which range from the St. Joseph Police Department to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to PFLAG. Growing up, Stanton said that kind of support for the LGBTQ+ community was almost unheard of.
“To see from the mid-’90s, when I first started to come out, to now is amazing and it’s hopeful ... The support of companies that are affirming and opening and welcoming is wonderful. Back then, you didn’t have that very much,” she said.
Through a mixture of entertainment and education, Stanton said she hopes the festival will continue to make people feel welcome and inspired.
“It makes me happy and grateful that we’re here to do that,” she said. “This is going to be great because you’ll be able to meet and talk and hug people. I’m a big hugger. After two years of being shut down, I find that this year’s Pride is going to be a light in the darkness of our community.”
The St. Joe Pride Festival is free and open to everyone.
