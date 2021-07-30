A festival in St. Joseph on Friday and Saturday is giving people an up-close look at a hobby that goes back generations.
While it’s called the Heart of America Singles Square Dance Association Festival, the event is comprised of about half couples, half solo dancers. Maye Wegner, the festival chair, said. While many participants are older, anyone can try it.
“We have dancers all ages from 6 to 100 and over. We have some dancers that are over 100 right now,” she said.
Charlie Robertson is a professional caller around the country and in Europe. He worked a clinic Friday morning at Civic Arena before the festival and said getting started is easy.
“You know what, it’s very easy. All you’ll need to know is your right from your left, and you need to know how to walk,” Robertson said. “All the rest of it, the instructions and the dance moves, I’m giving them. So when you hear me giving the calls, I’m telling the actions I’d like them to do.”
The room of participants showed faces with smiles and laughs. The festival is open to the public to come to watch, and there is an opportunity from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday for any beginners wanting to learn.
“Dance and sing and watch. Absolutely anybody can come and watch. Just stop by the registration desk and pick up a visitor’s badge and you can sit and watch all day long. If you’ve never tried square dancing and you’d like to try it, come join us. Tell them at the registration desk and we’ll point you to that hall,” Wegner said.
Robertson said he’s just happy to be back to calling after COVID-19 concerns prevented many gatherings last year.
“I think everybody’s very happy. You know, our activity is a very social activity,” he said. “If you think of the history of square dancing going back to barn dancing, communities got together for a social event and that’s exactly what we’re doing today. We’re getting together for a social group. We have dancers from all over the country.”
The festival continues from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Civic Arena.
The festival will be back in St. Joseph next summer.
