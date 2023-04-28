Leupold Greenhouse and Orchard

Leupold Greenhouse and Orchard plans its third annual Spring Fling this weekend.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 8407 U.S. Highway 59. Event planner Michelle Mosher said she expects this year to be stronger than the last two. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.