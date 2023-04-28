Leupold Greenhouse and Orchard plans its third annual Spring Fling this weekend.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 8407 U.S. Highway 59. Event planner Michelle Mosher said she expects this year to be stronger than the last two.
"It's going to be better, every year it grows, the crowd grows bigger and bigger," Mosher said. "We have over 20 vendors that will be set up in the parking lot both Saturday and Sunday, and we will be getting more flowers then."
Some of the vendors available include Tastefully Simple, Mosher's Goodies and More, Getting Stuffed, Murphy's Smokin' Meats and Tupperware. Shirt, book, cup and other vendors also will be on hand for customers to enjoy.
And Leupold's will have its own offerings including vegetables, strawberries, succulents, annual plants, hanging baskets and more. Mosher said it's just a little bit of everything for anyone to enjoy, and the event has been a hit the last few years.
"It is amazing that everyone comes out and supports. Each event, it just grows," Mosher said. "It's always super busy from our Spring Fling until after Mother's Day and sometimes after. It's crazy down here."
With some of the fluctuations in weather this spring, she said some flowers could not be moved over to the greenhouse right away with freeze warnings. However, Mosher foresees no issues with this weekend's event regarding the weather.
. Leupold's will also hold a fall event, Autumn Splendor, the first weekend of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.