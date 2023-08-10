Sports Commission prepares for third annual Hall of Fame
The St. Joseph Sports Commission will host its third annual area Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the end of this month.

Nine individuals, one team and a Special Olympics athlete have been nominated to join the growing list of local honored athletes. The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 1201 N. Woodbine Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 5.

