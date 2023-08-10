Sports Commission prepares for third annual Hall of Fame

The St. Joseph Sports Commission will host its third annual area Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the end of this month.
Nine individuals, one team and a Special Olympics athlete have been nominated to join the growing list of local honored athletes. The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 1201 N. Woodbine Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 5.
Requirements to be nominated include athletes being born in Buchanan County and having making their sports career or accomplishing their feat here.
“This event has been received very well by our community,” said Brett Esely, director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission. “Our community likes history. If you look at the class, odds are, I would guess most people probably have a tie to at least one of our inductees. And I would guess multiple because again, this recognizes our local history. It celebrates our local history.”
This year’s Hall of Fame class includes Paul “Pop” Springer, Chris Tabor, Jim Wright, Martin Rucker, Dwayne Blakely, Ann Marie (Brooks) Chappell, Janie Wood, Brad Nurski, Pete Kelley and Kathleen (Heckman) Winegardner. The 1976 Lafayette High School boys basketball state champions also will be added to the hall of fame.
Six of the athletes being honored are Benton High School alums. Esely said that some of the inductees are still coaching or competing today.
“We touch seven sports in this class,” Esely said. “(The Hall of Fame) has grown tremendously.”
Community members who are interested in attending this year’s induction ceremony can buy tickets for $25 online at stjomosports.com or by calling the sports commission office at 816-233-6688. Tickets will not be sold on the day of the event.
