The Convocation on Critical Issues returned to Missouri Western State University Thursday, featuring a decorated author speaking about the challenge of accepting one another's differences.
After the 2020 R. Dan Boulware Convocation on Critical Issues was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, this year the university welcomed Arthur C. Brooks to speak to its students and others from the community.
Brooks, a Harvard professor and columnist for The Atlantic, said he has focused his career on unity.
“I’ve dedicated my career and I’ve dedicated my life to bringing people together in bonds of love, despite, or maybe even because of, their differences," Brooks said. “And that’s what I'm going to talk about today during this speech.”
Brooks’ speech, titled “Love Your Enemies - Uniting a Divided America,” addressed the ideology of spreading positivity and deflecting hatred. Brooks said the mainstay of his speech is the idea that hating one another doesn’t provide anything toward one's personal gain.
“The key thing I say to young people today is that when you hate, somebody else is profiting, and it’s not you,” Brooks said. “When you’re coming up in high school, junior high and college under these circumstances, you’re establishing a lot of software for the way you see the world.”
Brooks emphasized that living day in and day out with the ideology of loving one's enemies is a hard line to toe.
“I get to stand up to people who are saying we should hate our enemies,” Brooks said. “We should love our enemies. That's a joyful mission, and it’s a long-term mission. And I'm going to lose more than I'm going to win.”
With a packed house of all age groups, Brooks explained how loving one's enemy doesn’t mean that all excuses for dislike go out the door, but rather the need for more inclusive and knowledgeable debating arises.
“Respect and love, that’s the right standard. It doesn’t mean getting along, and it doesn’t mean agreement,” Brooks said. “We don’t need to agree more, and we don’t need to disagree less. We need to disagree better.”
Arianne Boma, editor-in-chief of the Griffon Yearbook, got the chance to have breakfast with Brooks before he took the stage to deliver his speech. Boma said the experience was one of a kind.
“It was a great time," Boma said. "He really opened our eyes to some hard-hitting topics.”
After Brooks' speech concluded, Boma said getting to see something like the convocation is a special moment.
“This is actually my first year witnessing this, and I actually brought a lot home from it,” Boma said. “I think it was a nice fresh refresher for myself and my views on things as well. I think it’s amazing for the university to hold things like this.”
