Members of the St. Joseph community came together on Wednesday to remember friends and loved ones who lost their lives to crimes.
The gathering is in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week and took place at the Crime Victim Memorial outside the Remington Nature Center.
The theme of this week is "Speak Their Names," and that message was received well by all.
Siobhan Jackson, a victim advocate at the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office, said the theme is a strong reminder of remembrance after losing a loved one.
"I think a lot of times ... in anybody's life who've suffered loss, you know, if you lost a parent, a child, a loved one, a friend, we shut down and people don't talk about them because you might hurt too much," Jackson said. "We just need to remember they existed. Most of the time healing comes because we talk about it."
There were about 75 residents that attended the event and many said aloud the names of those impacted by violence during the program.
Families of victims brought rocks and stones to commemorate and honor victims.
They also participated in planting flags that were colored in relation to the type of crime that impacted those close to them. The colors of the flags were teal for sexual assault, purple for domestic violence and black for homicide.
Jackson said they wanted to have representation for all different victims of crime.
"It's just another expression that they can place something still that just represents what they've been through. It's just a marker and is still relevant in their daily life," Jackson said.
The Crime Victim Memorial has been a staple in the St. Joseph community for the past three years. It was built to give people a safe space to reflect and heal.
Jackson hopes that all members of the community get to see the memorial at some point. When people visit, she hopes the same message is conveyed to all.
"Peace, if anything," Jackson said. "I want them ... we want them to feel that they can come here and have peace when so much peace has been torn from them. It's just a time to reflect and encounter peace again."
