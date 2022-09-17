South Side Fall Festival to run through Sunday

The South Side Fall Festival is running at Hyde Park throughout the weekend until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph South Side Fall Festival kicked off at Hyde Park on Friday with several band performances, an opening ceremony, an assortment of vendors and a nighttime fireworks show.

The festivities continued into today with a parade along Missouri Avenue and, according to the festival’s Co-Chair, Gary Pettis, there will be more musical performances into the evening hours.

