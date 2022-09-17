South Side Fall Festival to run through Sunday

The St. Joseph South Side Fall Festival kicked off at Hyde Park on Friday with several band performances, an opening ceremony, an assortment of vendors and a nighttime fireworks show.
The festivities continued into today with a parade along Missouri Avenue and, according to the festival’s Co-Chair, Gary Pettis, there will be more musical performances into the evening hours.
“Today we have two bands playing," Pettis said. "Gear Down is going to be playing right here at the gazebo and Dixie Cadillacs will be playing, and those two bands start at 1 o’clock. Then, we have two other bands later on, so we’ll have bands playing all the way through ‘till 10 o’clock tonight.”
One of Sunday’s major events will be the raffle contest, which, according to festival secretary Penny Kerns, features over 100 items donated by the community.
“We have well over 100 items that we’ll be giving away on Sunday afternoon, starting at about 2 p.m.," Kerns said." You come in and you can buy a raffle ticket, it's a dollar, or you can buy multiples with a little discount as you buy higher amounts. Put it in a bucket that you might like to maybe, perhaps win and Sunday we start drawing, draw till everything’s done.”
Kerns also stated that if you are not present when the raffle concludes but have purchased tickets, she and other members will issue phone calls to set up times to pick up your prizes.
According to Pettis, on top of the raffle, festival attendees can expect a continuation of vendor booths until the early evening.
“Tomorrow we have a church service at 8:30 a.m. that’s open to the public," he said. "All of the booths, festival booths, the food and the crafts, those will all open in between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. They all will be open by twelve, but some of them will open at 10, and then everything goes through 5 o’clock. And we have our baby show at 1 o’clock, right here at the gazebo.”
Sunday will also feature one last band performance running from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The festival does feature a variety of kid-friendly entertainment options for families who choose to attend.
