The time has come again for live music, giant funnel cakes and tenderloins and South Side pride.
For its 33rd year, the South Side Fall Festival will return with the theme of “Childhood Games.”
“I think the ‘Childhood Games’ theme will make it very (fun) ... It should make all the floats in the parade pretty creative because you can go a lot of different ways with it,” said Gary Pettis, an organizer for the event.
The South Side Fall Festival will be held from noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hyde Park, 402 E. Hyde Park Ave. It is free and open to the public.
With the “Childhood Games” theme, Pettis said people can channel a lot of different ideas of what that means, from “Super Mario Bros.” to “Pac-Man” to checkers.
“No matter how old you are, some of those childhood games are the same,” he said.
All of the usual traditions will be present at the festival, from the animal exhibits to the multiple food and craft vendors.
Friday’s festivities will begin with music starting at noon with Chad Elifrits & Country Classics at the Main Stage, followed by Jeff Lux at 4 p.m. and an opening ceremony at the gazebo at 6 p.m.
Following the opening celebration will be Missouri Detour at 7 p.m. at the main stage and Southern Nights Band at 7 p.m. at the gazebo followed by the main event, the fireworks show at about 9 p.m.
A fan favorite, the South Side Fall Festival Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The 12-block parade will extend north, starting at Green Hills on King Hill Avenue and traveling along Missouri Avenue. Parade participants are expected to gather from 8 to 8:30 a.m., with the parade rolling out at 10 a.m. Trophies will be given to the floats that place in the top three spots.
The memory of the late Raymond “Stink” Sauter will serve as the grand marshal. A beloved South Sider, Sauter died on Jan. 11. His family will be representing him in the parade.
“He was a South Sider that everybody knew. He was a very generous person. If you needed help, he would help you out,” Pettis said.
The second day of the festival will continue with live music. The band Dixie Cadillacs will start things off at 1 p.m. at the gazebo, alongside Gear Down at the main stage. Phil Vandel will lead the afternoon performances at 3:30 p.m. on the main stage, with Southern Rain at 4 p.m. at the gazebo. In addition, The Licious Brothers will break out some rocking tunes at 6 p.m. on the main stage, as well as Manda Lynn at 7 p.m. at the gazebo. Stan Stelle and the Main Street Band will close out the night at 8 p.m. on the main stage.
The festival will continue at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with a worship service followed by The Girls Next Door on the main stage and closing with the Q-Country Baby Show at 1 p.m. at the gazebo.
After 2021 served as a comeback year for the event, Pettis said it’s back in full force, with vendors from funnel cakes and tenderloins to crafts and clothing. For him, it’s a chance to bring everyone together.
“We put this on every year for the whole community. People come from all around. There’s people coming from other states that have called and wanted to know what bands were playing. I know the name says South Side Fall Festival. But this is a St. Joe festival,” he said.
