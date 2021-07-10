The Amatuer Softball Association's Missouri District championships were Saturday, with St. Joseph hosting one of the adult co-ed divisions at Heritage Park.
Play started at the Bill McKinney Softball Complex after being delayed several hours because of wet field conditions.
Ten teams from across Missouri made the trip.
A high level of play was expected throughout the tournament, District Umpire-in-Chief Jack Walker said.
"I think we'll see that by the number of teams we've got," he said. "You'll see some outstanding play (by) both men and women. Normally at this level they're players that have played a number of years, and they come to compete."
The games were likely to continue until midnight or later, Walker said, weather permitting.
