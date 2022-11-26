Small Business Saturday sees shops prepare for holiday season

Local business owner Joel Barnes serves guests of his 'Provisions' store on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Several of St. Joseph’s downtown area stores participated in Saturday's Small Business Saturday events, with many posting sales and specials and decorating for the holidays.

The event, which the St. Joseph Downtown Association sponsors, honors the many small businesses around town and encourages shoppers to shop in the local area.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

