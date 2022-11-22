The Moila Shriners are kicking off their annual Fez-tivalof TreesatEast Hills Shopping Center Wednesday morning.
The Shriners are asking businesses and individuals to donate decoratedChristmas treesorgift basketsfor theweeklongevent.People can purchase raffle tickets to bid on whichever tree or gift they would like to win.
Dave Ingersoll, recorder for the local Shriners group,saidtheeventoriginally took place in the Shriners' temple butrelocated to the mall last year.The new spot allows for more people to find and participate in the Fez-tival.
“We've done this for five or six years,” Ingersoll said. “We get a lot more traffic (at the mall) and we always had issues of people coming into theShrine Temple because they don't think that they're welcome, which they are certainly.ButatEast Hills you've got all the stores and everything else.”
Trees were set up in East Hills beginning last week. However, Ingersoll said there is still room if anyone is interested in donating another tree or Christmas-related item.
"We've already had a lot of great merchants who donated gift cards and things like that, which is outstanding actually,” Ingersoll said.“Wecould actually add some people. It's a great opportunity to advertise. As a merchant, you bring a tree out or whatever it is you want to set up. You bring it up, you set it upandthat's your involvement.”
Ingersoll said another benefit of the event is that it sheds light on the Shriners' mission, which is to helpchildrenin need in their communities. The Moila Shrine has been in St. Joseph since 1887, and he believes people still don’t fully understand what the organization is about.
“I think most people know this, but to put it simply Shriners help kids,” Ingersoll said.
The public will be able to purchase tickets for the trees beginning from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and they will be available through the weekend. Tickets are one for $1 up to 25 for $20.
The raffle drawing for each tree or gift will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the Shriners will notify winners by phone.
