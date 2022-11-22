112222_trees

The Moila Shriners' annual Fez-tival of Trees event begins Wednesday at East Hills Shopping Center.

 News-Press NOW

The Moila Shriners are kicking off their annual Fez-tival of Trees at East Hills Shopping Center Wednesday morning.

The Shriners are asking businesses and individuals to donate decorated Christmas trees or gift baskets for the weeklong event. People can purchase raffle tickets to bid on whichever tree or gift they would like to win. 

Dave Ingersoll, recorder for the local Shriners group, said the event originally took place in the Shriners' temple but relocated to the mall last year. The new spot allows for more people to find and participate in the Fez-tival.  

We've done this for five or six years,” Ingersoll said. “We get a lot more traffic (at the mall) and we always had issues of people coming into the Shrine Temple because they don't think that they're welcome, which they are certainly. But at East Hills you've got all the stores and everything else. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.