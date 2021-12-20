Officers with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office diverted from their regular duties Monday to deliver Christmas presents to local families.
A long line of law enforcement vehicles traveled through town, each filled to the brim with gifts. Richard Sowell Sr. and his family were lucky recipients of a large delivery, and it was an emotional stop.
"It's pretty surprising. It's very grateful and thankful we are as a family with having the five kids, and this (is) overwhelming, kind of unexpected," Sowell said.
Officers delivered presents to four families and one senior in the community. The recipients were picked from the AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family program and were given toys, presents and a variety of other goods.
Deputy Joshua Rudisill led the law enforcement vehicles through St. Joseph, celebrating his eighth year participating in the giveaway.
"We look forward to this day all year. People start talking around Halloween about when it's going to be and how big it's going to be and what it's going to look like. And this is a part of the job that we love. It breaks up the monotony of the everyday patrol," Rudisill said. "And it definitely is the community caretaking that the sheriff's office philosophy kind of adopts as well, taking care of the community as well."
Sheriff Bill Puett led the group in Christmas carols after dropping off presents at each house. He said the hope is just to brighten the holidays for a few families around town.
"It's been about 17 years that we've been doing Adopt-A-Family," Puett said. "We hope that everybody has a merry Christmas. That's what it's all about is making a good Christmas for kids and so they have a good Christmas and they don't go without."
The sheriff's office raises money to buy the presents each year through donations and paying to wear jeans to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.