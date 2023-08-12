Shelter pets found new homes thanks to discounted adoption fair

The annual "It’s Raining Cats and Dogs" adoption event was bigger and better than ever before with vendors, food trucks and plenty of furry friends.
The St. Joseph Animal Shelter hosted their third annual discounted adoption event Saturday outside of the local PetSmart.
The animal shelter lowered its adoption fees in hopes to clear up space. The adoption fee for dogs and puppies was set at $25, kittens were $10 and adult cats were free of charge.
Aburey Silvey, the senior animal care specialist at the shelter, said this event is held in August because of the influx of strays on the street the shelter sees this time of year.
“It clears out the shelter," Silvey said. "It's our busiest time of the year, so this really helps our save rate so we can make sure that we're getting more animals adopted. And there's so many animals out there in the hot weather that need our help, too. So, this is going to allow us to help more animals."
St. Joseph residents had plenty to occupy themselves with while finding their next best friend. The adoption fair featured local vendors such as Toe Beans coffee, Lucky Thai food truck, the Scoop Skool Bus and more.
Within the first hour of the event, volunteers had lost count of how many animals were adopted. Some people even adopted more than one pet.
Kalee Wattenbarger, a St. Joseph resident, adopted two cats after the recent loss of her previous pet.
"I actually work at Mosaic Life Care with one of the volunteers, Angie...." Wattenbarger said. "She told me about this event...and I was just really interested in helping some today. I just put my my three year old cat to sleep, bless his heart, so it was a good day to bring new life into the world."
The animal shelter will continue to hold special adoption events and discounts throughout the year. To learn more about the events or how to support the shelter, visit their website at petforu.com.
