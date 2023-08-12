Shelter pets found new homes thanks to discounted adoption fair

Adoption fees were discounted to $25 for dogs and puppies, $10 for kittens and free of charge for adult cats.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

The annual "It’s Raining Cats and Dogs" adoption event was bigger and better than ever before with vendors, food trucks and plenty of furry friends.

The St. Joseph Animal Shelter hosted their third annual discounted adoption event Saturday outside of the local PetSmart.

