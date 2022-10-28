Country Squire Living

Country Squire Independent Living set out decorations for families to come by and trick or treat on Halloween night. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

For those looking for a safe Halloween night, local organizations are hosting a variety of family-friendly events with, of course, an abundance of candy.

Country Squire Independent Living, 1602 Buckingham St., will be bringing back its annual trick-or-treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday,  Oct. 31.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

