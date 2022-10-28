For those looking for a safe Halloween night, local organizations are hosting a variety of family-friendly events with, of course, an abundance of candy.
Country Squire Independent Living, 1602 Buckingham St., will be bringing back its annual trick-or-treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Tiffany Redmond, the event's host, said Country Squire residents are looking forward to handing out treats for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, and masks are not required.
“For about two years now we haven’t been able to host this event because of the pandemic, so we’re excited for things to be finally getting back to normal," Redmond said.
Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their costumes for the event. Families also can participate in Halloween crafts that will be held in the activity room, and there will be free snacks and refreshments.
Another event to check out on Halloween night is Green Valley Baptist Church’s Annual Fall Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 3110 Cook Road.
Zach Budd, children and family pastor at the church, said all ages are welcome to come to the free event.
“For the last two years, we’ve had a drive-thru trunk or treat to ensure safety, but this year we will be bringing back our walk-up," he said. “We’ll have a lot of cars with trunks full of candy for kids to grab.”
There will also be free food and drinks provided.
Riverside Place, 1616 Weisenborn Road, will be giving out candy to families from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. outside of the center.
Sheena Guess, the event's host, said there will be plenty of candy and snacks throughout the entire event.
“Our residents will be lined up outside around the curb where they will be handing out candy, and we will have a lot of cars set up in the parking lot where everyone can trunk or treat as well so people don’t have to worry about us running out of candy," Guess said. "We’ll be here with treats the entire time.”
B&J Skate Center, 6421 N. Belt Highway, will have its annual Roll-O-Rama hosted by Grace Calvary Church from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free to the community and includes candy and cake for all.
Everyone is encouraged to wear “fun” themed costumes.
