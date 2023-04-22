Semi-annual 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' hits East Hills

The semi-annual 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' ran throughout Saturday morning as volunteers worked through cold and snow on behalf of the St. Joseph community.
Volunteers from the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and members of the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and others took empty pill bottles and unused medicines unwanted by anyone who visited them at the East Hills Shopping Center.
Shawn Collie, a Drug Stike Force Captain, said the group was glad to be available and would take anything from vitamins to addictive medicines and syringes.
"One of two national take back events that's sponsored basically by the drug enforcement administration, here in St. Joe, Buchanan County," Collie said. "It's a combination of St. Joe Police, Buchanan County Sheriff, Drug Strike Force, St. Joe Youth Alliance, the Drug-Free Coalition, and basically, we're set up here from 10 to 2 to allow community members to bring any expired or unwanted prescriptions.
"Anything basically that's in the medicine cabinet, whether it's vitamins. We obviously concentrate on medications that may be, what we see, abused. So, your narcotics, the Lortabs, the hydrocodone, the Percocet, morphine, you know, we see a lot of that," he said.
By properly disposing of unwanted substances, St. Joseph residents can help ensure environmental safety.
Instead of being thrown into a landfill to potentially cause issues, the collected drugs will go straight to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to be destroyed.
Those involved urge community members who missed Saturday's date to store their prescriptions in a safe and secure environment until proper disposal is an option.
"The main thing with this is, you know, to not only prevent accidental overdoses, overdoses, people who may have addictions from coming in and taking unused medications, but we also, at the same time, are trying to prevent medications just being disposed of into the environment and just trying to protect the environment as well as our community," Collie said.
The next 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' will take place in October of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.