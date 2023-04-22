Semi-annual 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' hits East Hills

A member of the 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' crew receives medications from a local community member on Saturday to be properly disposed of.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The semi-annual 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' ran throughout Saturday morning as volunteers worked through cold and snow on behalf of the St. Joseph community.

Volunteers from the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and members of the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and others took empty pill bottles and unused medicines unwanted by anyone who visited them at the East Hills Shopping Center.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

