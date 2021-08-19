While summer may be a joyful time for most, it can be scary for kids facing the problem of food insecurity.
To keep kids feed when school is out, Second Harvest Community Food Bank hosts its annual No Hunger Summer meal program with sites scattered across multiple apartment complexes in the St. Joseph area.
The program started in June and concludes Friday, Aug. 20, at sites across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. Andrew Foster, the volunteer coordinator for Second Harvest, said the main goal is to step in and bridge the gap between students getting help with lunch at school and then transitioning to home during the summer.
“Our goal is to step in and provide free lunches to kids and their caregivers all summer long,” Foster said. “We don’t want any kid going hungry. That’s our charge and that’s our hope.”
Foster said events like this are a group effort and take endless collaboration to pull off.
“We’re thankful to have a lot of community support,” Foster said. “We couldn’t do our No Hunger Summer without literally hundreds of volunteers.”
With the program coming to a close for the season, Second Harvest officials said they plan on hosting similar events to make sure children are getting their nutritional needs met.
More information about the Second Harvest Community Food Bank and its future events can be found online at www.shcfb.org/ as well as its social media pages.
