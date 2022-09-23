In this photo from 2021, a dog sits in front of a drink station at the first Barks N' Brews event. This year's event is taking place at The Metropolitan on Saturday, Oct. 1, and there will be three or four dogs from the animal shelter in attendance.
The Friends of the Animal Shelter is hosting its second annual Barks N’ Brew event Saturday, Oct. 1. It’s taking place at The Metropolitan in Downtown St. Joseph, and there will be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, live music by Jason and Brandon Duo and B.O.C.C., food available from Vogel’s food truck and, of course, adoptable dogs.
“The Metropolitan is beautiful and super classy, but this is come-in-your-cutoffs-and-a-T-shirt,” said FOTAS volunteer Taylor Stephenson. “We're going down to listen to loud music and drink and eat, so it’ll be a casual event.”
Tickets are $20, and proceeds go to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Stephenson said the money goes to veterinarian bills for the animals, spays and neuters, adoption specials and the Wags to Wishes campaign to build a new shelter across town.
She said animals and humans alike will benefit from the new shelter.
“I think it’s going to be a huge deal,” Stephenson said. “I feel like it’s in a better location, for one. The South End’s fantastic and has been fantastic for years, but moving it (to the east side of town), we'll have a larger yard to take the dogs out, get them some exercise ... We can also hold more events out there."
Last year was the first Barks N’ Brew, and it was held at the new shelter's location. Stephenson said there were a few adoptions after last year’s event, and FOTAS raised about $2,500.
“Hopefully this year we’ll do even better,” Stephenson said.
Along with the tickets, raffle and drink purchases also will benefit the organization. Stephenson said the shelter is once again near full capacity, and she encourages the community to come out and show support.
“All the funds that are raised will obviously be going directly towards Friends of the Animal Shelter to help with the Wags to Wishes campaign and with all the animals that we have,” Stephenson said. “It's a really good time. There's live music, there are drinks to be had and there's food, so, it's going to be a good time.”
There will be three or four dogs, or “special guests,” at the event. They will not be available to adopt during the event, but Stephenson said those who are interested can fill out an application and will be contacted afterward.
Tickets for Barks N’ Brew can be bought online at petforu.com or on the Barks N’ Brew Facebook event page. They can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event. Doors will open at 3 with live music beginning at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.