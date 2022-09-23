Barks N' Brews submitted

In this photo from 2021, a dog sits in front of a drink station at the first Barks N' Brews event. This year's event is taking place at The Metropolitan on Saturday, Oct. 1, and there will be three or four dogs from the animal shelter in attendance.

The Metropolitan is going to the dogs.

The Friends of the Animal Shelter is hosting its second annual Barks N’ Brew event Saturday, Oct. 1. It’s taking place at The Metropolitan in Downtown St. Joseph, and there will be alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, live music by Jason and Brandon Duo and B.O.C.C., food available from Vogel’s food truck and, of course, adoptable dogs.

