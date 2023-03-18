Scouts earn merit badges as Missouri Western 'Badge College'

Scouts learn about animal science at the Missouri Western State University 2023 'Merit Badge College' on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Missouri Western once again partnered with the Boy Scouts of America to present this year’s ‘Merit Badge College.’

The event, which cost $20 per scout and $8 per adult, consisted of two sets of classes available for selection to all registered scouts and a provided lunch in Missouri Western’s Blum Union cafeteria.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

