Scouts earn merit badges as Missouri Western 'Badge College'

Missouri Western once again partnered with the Boy Scouts of America to present this year’s ‘Merit Badge College.’
The event, which cost $20 per scout and $8 per adult, consisted of two sets of classes available for selection to all registered scouts and a provided lunch in Missouri Western’s Blum Union cafeteria.
Classes available to the scouts included the following: animal science, citizenship in the community, citizenship in the nation, digital technology, electricity, emergency prep, engineering, family life, first aid and more.
Kevin Herndon, an Assistant Scout Manager from Troop 89, said his team’s goal is to provide learning opportunities for real-world skills that participating scouts may utilize for years to come.
“There are 21 different merit badges that the scouts can actually sign up and take. I believe the class roster was around 20 per merit badge, so I would probably guess there are about 300 scouts here today," he said. "They’re learning life skills from communications to first aid, family values, a lot of required merit badges to help them succeed and reach that Eagle Scout rank.”
While many skills on display at the ‘Badge College’ may be considered basic, Herndon pointed out that for young people, having guidance in those basics can ensure youths have a solid foundation for the road ahead.
“These are full life skills that they’ll use forever. I’m in sales, so communication is a very big aspect for myself. So, if we know how to have a great conversation, they’ll use that down the road in life," Herndon said. "You know, they’re teenagers. They’re learning how to communicate. They’re learning how to talk. They’re learning how to do different aspects of life, and if we don’t teach them, they will never learn.”
The expectation from staff is for the ‘Merit Badge College’ to continue throughout the coming years.
“If we don’t teach the youth of tomorrow, what is going to be our future?” Herndon concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.