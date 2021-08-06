Missouri's Tax-Free Weekend offers an opportunity for people to help provide school supplies to kids in need.
The United Way collected supplies Friday at the South Belt Walmart for its annual Stuff the Bus event. The donation drive continues from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers worked Friday to fill a school bus with supplies that will help kids in the community as they get ready to return to class. Kim Lueger, a bookkeeper for the United Way, said any supplies are helpful.
"I know they’re running low on hand sanitizer but I know the schools are really wanting hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, paper, notebooks, calculators, pens, pencils, crayons, the usual -- it’s all needed," she said.
While a school bus filled with supplies sounds like a lot, Lueger said it all is used and the kids are grateful for every item.
"We usually give out all the supplies then sometimes have people asking after we’ve already given out all of the supplies, so yes it’s very helpful for the kids in the community," she said.
With school supplies not being taxed this weekend in Missouri, people can save money on their donations. There is also another incentive from two businesses for those who donate.
"You can either give cash donations or go inside and buy supplies. When you do, you can get a free Cabana cone or Larson Heating and Cooling is offering a precision tune-up with every donation," Lueger said.
