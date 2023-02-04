Scheduling rarity sees local youth hockey teams play at home

The local hockey world saw a rare occurrence today as all four of the area's youth teams played home games at the Bode Ice Arena.
According to Banham Head Coach Jason McManus and High School Head Coach Guy Thevenot, neither have ever witnessed a schedule like this in their years of coaching.
"We started the under eight (years old) team this morning and then the nine to ten-year-olds and then the 11 and 12 peewee team and then the 13, 14-year-old Banham team plays after that," McManus said. "Usually, we're all spread out all over the city. Today, all four teams are going to play at home."
"All lot of the kids will play scattered around Kansas City and the local towns, so to have a majority of the teams playing at the same time, back to back, is few and far between," Thevenot said. "So, to be able to support them, we have the high-school team even though we're not playing Kansas City today here supporting the younger guys. You know, like, they come to our games looking up to us, and we like to return the favor and do it to them."
Thevenot also noted that his group is set to hold an event later this month where kids can try hockey for free.
"February 25 from four to five, we're hosting a USA Hockey-sponsored event. Try hockey for free where even if you have no experience, don't know how to skate, don't have any equipment, just come show up," he said. "You can sign up at 4 p.m., you can sign up at the door, and you get an hour to just go on the ice and see what it feels like to play hockey, and we can see if we can have you join the organization going forward. It's a great opportunity, great activity for kids and, again, it's free, so come on out."
