Scheduling rarity sees local youth hockey teams play at home
By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The local hockey world saw a rare occurrence today as all four of the area's youth teams played home games at the Bode Ice Arena.

According to Banham Head Coach Jason McManus and High School Head Coach Guy Thevenot, neither have ever witnessed a schedule like this in their years of coaching.

