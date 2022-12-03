Santa Claus visited the Rolling Hills Library's Belt branch today to share milk and cookies and hear the requests of St. Joseph's children.
Kris Kringle stopped at the Upper Story of the library from 10 a.m. to noon, taking all manner of Christmas gift requests and having his picture taken with visiting kids.
The library also provided holiday crafts for children to complete while they waited.
Santa also took time to address the most popular gift requests of the day, mostly comprised of many toys.
"We've had a lot of kids today and yesterday also, and a lot of things I've been hearing are Barbie dolls, Barbie camper tents, Nerf toys," St. Nicholas said. "We also have Paw Patrol toys, Cars toys from the movie Cars. There are the kids who wanted Toys Story toys, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Slinky."
Father Christmas also dedicated time from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to meet those with sensory needs, and their families, in a quieter setting.
Mrs. Claus spoke on the importance of dedicating time to those with sensory issues.
"You know, it's pretty crazy here this morning, and not every child can handle that," she said. "So, if you have a child that is on the spectrum or even an adult who is on the spectrum, who they have some sensory integration issues, this is an event that they can come to. I'll take everything off the stage, so it is very accessible. The lights may be off of the trees, whatever the family needs. There won't be music blasting; there won't be crafts. It will just be calm, and you'll hang out with Santa, and we'll just make it accessible and welcoming for everyone that needs that."
Mrs. Claus also noted that Santa will soon travel to the Savannah branch of the Rolling Hills Library. That event will take place on December 13 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
