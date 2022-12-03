Santa visits Rolling Hills Library

Santa Claus sits with a child for photos during his visit to the Rolling Hills Library on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Santa Claus visited the Rolling Hills Library's Belt branch today to share milk and cookies and hear the requests of St. Joseph's children.

Kris Kringle stopped at the Upper Story of the library from 10 a.m. to noon, taking all manner of Christmas gift requests and having his picture taken with visiting kids.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

