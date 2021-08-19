Science, technology, art and music all collide for a once-in-a-lifetime festival this weekend.
As part of Missouri’s bicentennial, “St. Joseph 2021: from steam to S.T.E.A.M.” will celebrate the past and present of local advances in innovation.
“It was a good opportunity for us to say, ‘Let’s just showcase St. Joe not only in the arts but in history and in culture and in industry. Let’s see what all St. Joe has to be proud of,’” said Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council, which organized the event.
The festival will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Civic Center Park. It is free and open to all ages.
Having previously organized the annual “Trails West!” festival, the Allied Arts Council is no stranger to a large, multifaceted celebration in the park. Putting “S.T.E.A.M.” together was a different beast, as it showcases everything from collaborations between the Saint Joseph Symphony, St. Joseph Community Chorus and the St. Joseph Youth Chorale to demonstrations and interactive exhibits from local technology companies, Missouri Western State University, the St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild and more.
“It’s been great working with a lot of different people in our community. A lot of organizations from our community have taken part, which has been really been nice. It’s been fun shaping this festival to be as inclusive as we possibly can,” Fankhauser said.
The festival takes cues from several different popular events, including the inventor-centric Big Muddy Maker Faire, for which Fankhauser served on the committee. It takes the main goal of all of those to make all of its topics fun and interactive and runs with it.
“We really want to engage on all levels, so you’re not going to have people just passing out papers that you want to drop on the ground. We want you to create, to innovate, to learn how something is done,” she said.
For the audience, that means performing science experiments courtesy of the STEM education professors at Missouri Western State University, doing shaving cream art and playing a giant Jenga, making edible sodium agate gummy worms with the Kansas City section of the American Chemical Society and watching a variety of musicians perform.
Fankhauser said the idea for the festival came up shortly after “Trails West!” was suspended. Its board was looking to give people something fresh and exciting while keeping its scope local.
“It is something different ... but it’s fun because you’re saying, ‘We’re not going to look at how it was. We’re going to look for something new,’” Fankhauser said.
Where art of all kinds is often celebrated at local festivals, “S.T.E.A.M.” also allows local companies that might fly under the radar when it comes to innovation, like Hillyard Inc. and Gray Manufacturing, to get the spotlight.
“They’re just getting their work done and supporting our community by providing good-paying jobs to St. Joseph residents. So this is an opportunity for those industries to say, ‘We’re here, and this is what we do. And we’re proud to be a part of St. Joseph,’” Fankhauser said.
One of the most exciting moments of the weekend, Fankhauser said, will come at the end at about 8 p.m. Saturday, when the symphony, Community Chorus and Youth Chorale perform a 15-minute celebratory concert, titled “I Am St. Joseph.”
“I know they worked really hard on that and are excited to present it to everyone,” she said.
While the festival will be a one-off celebration, Fankhauser hopes the memories will last for years to come.
“I hope they see St. Joseph has a lot to offer its residents, and all they’ve got to do is take advantage of it,” she said.
