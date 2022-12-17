This weekend completes the annual Holidays Downtown for residents and families are enjoying the many events before Christmas approaches next week.
St. Joseph’s Ruby Theatre allowed residents to experience a real-life journey into the Polar Express at the holiday themed event.
Parents and children dressed in their pajamas and were greeted by train conductors as they entered the theatre, each receiving unique, golden train tickets.
Families were able to make it through the cold weather this Saturday as they sipped endless cups of hot chocolate while watching the popular holiday film The Polar Express.
Sandy Burg, Ruby Resident Theatre Executive Director, said the Ruby Theatre enjoys hosting events for children year-round so they wanted to do something fun that will continue to get families into the holiday spirit.
“There’s always a lot of performances and shows happening here at the Ruby theatre,” Burg said. “We wanted to do something outside of our normal shows to have the kids come in with their families, take holiday pictures and enjoy plenty of hot chocolate.”
Following the movie, families also were able to take free pajama pictures with Santa Claus before enjoying the last weekend of Christmas events throughout downtown.
“Christmas and pajamas have become a big tradition for a lot of families,” Burg said. “So, we’re excited they will get to see Santa and take cute pictures at the end. Then when this is done a lot of them will go and look at Christmas lights downtown.”
Holidays downtown will end tonight with Holiday Pop Up Shops and Hot Cocoa in the Downtown Concession Building, free photos with Santa Claus at the gazebo, and Carriage Rides around downtown.
