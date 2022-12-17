Families experience Polar Express adventure at St. Joseph's Ruby Theatre

Robbie Morton, Board Member of the Ruby Resident Theatre, punched individual tickets for each resident that entered into the Polar Express Train. 

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

This weekend completes the annual Holidays Downtown for residents and families are enjoying the many events before Christmas approaches next week.

St. Joseph’s Ruby Theatre allowed residents to experience a real-life journey into the Polar Express at the holiday themed event.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.