The Missouri Theater is alive with the sound of a classic musical this week.
From Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9, Robidoux Resident Theatre will be performing "The Sound of Music" at the Missouri Theater.
The musical follows Maria (Natalie McDowell), who is a nun-turned-governess to the Von Trapp children. Maria brings music, joy and love into the lives of the family in this unforgettable classic.
Performing in her first main stage performance with RRT, Ashton Brand said she’s excited to perform at the Missouri Theater.
“I really love this theater and someday I wanted to perform in a theater this big,” Brand said. “And so, I was like, it (The Sound of Music) is gonna be here, and then it was an adult play, and I was excited to expand to things outside of the town that we live in.”
Putting together a theatrical show can be very difficult, and the cast and crew have worked hard for months to bring this well-known story to life.
This story is near and dear to a lot of people, including cast member Taylee Parmenter.
“I love 'Sound of Music,' it’s been one of my favorite shows, like, since I was a little kid,” Parmenter said. “My music teacher in elementary school made us watch it every year in class, and it was kind of just my introduction to musical theater.”
The entire cast of RRT's "The Sound of Music," including Natalie McDowell, are excited for the community to come enjoy the show and see the magic of the theatre.
“'Sound of Music' is a classic, wonderful story,” McDowell said. “One that is nostalgic, and you just feel so happy hearing this wonderful music and being part of this story. Everyone should come see it if they can, absolutely.”
Audiences will be sure to count this show as one of their “favorite things.”
For more information about "The Sound of Music" and RRT, visit rrtstjoe.org.
