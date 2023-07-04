RRT to perform "The Sound of Music" this weekend

Natalie McDowell plays the lead role of Maria in RRT's production of 'The Sound of Music.'

 Ashley Luthans | News-Press NOW

The Missouri Theater is alive with the sound of a classic musical this week. 

From Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9, Robidoux Resident Theatre will be performing "The Sound of Music" at the Missouri Theater.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.