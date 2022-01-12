While St. Joseph has had its share of high tea events for adults, Robidoux Resident Theatre thought it was time to give kids the chance to feel like royalty.
Hosting its first Princess Tea Party, children and their chaperones can dress up and mingle with some of the biggest animated movie characters of all time.
"It's gonna be pretty magical. We have a couple of our season ticket holders who are bringing in kids that are from their churches and stuff like that, that may not get that kind of experience elsewhere. So that's really cool," said Lindsay Prawitz, RRT program director.
The 90-minute event will have two sessions, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St.
The event will include RRT actors dressing up as recognizable princesses from various animated movies as they join the children in sipping royal tea or apple juice “tea,” eating finger snacks and throwing a coronation ball. Who the princesses are will be a surprise for the event, but Prawitz threw out a few hints.
"The ice queen will be there. She's the big deal. Of course, she's the queen so she'll be the one running the coronation," she said. "And then we have a princess coming up here, you'll see her in a big show here soon in March. And then one of our princesses is someone that you've seen in the past, and she is not a beast, but she is a beauty."
The idea for the event was inspired by tea ceremonies held in Kansas City and at Disney World. Prawitz said RRT knew it had the talent and resources to pull such an event off, and if it meant saving people some time and money while giving them a fun, elegant experience, they wanted to do it.
"To have something like that so close to people in St. Joe, instead of having to travel to Kansas City to do something like this, it's really neat," Prawitz said.
The goal is for the tea party to be held annually so it can evolve and build a following.
"Hopefully, every year we'll have something bigger and grander and maybe get some new princesses each time, and maybe we'd venture out to different things like a Villains' Tea," Prawitz said.
Seats for the event are $25 per person. To purchase, visit rrtstjoe.org, call 816-232-1778 or visit the RRT business office at 615 S. 10th St.
