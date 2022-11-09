When it came to planning the theme for a day-off event for kids, the answer was simple — "Harry Potter."
"'Harry Potter' is never going away, I don't think. It's still prevalent and exciting for kids," said Lindsay Prawitz, Robidoux Resident Theatre program director.
Dubbed "School's Out Play Day: Hogwart's Express," this RRT event will have kids spending their day off from school in a world of activities and enchantment.
It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Ruby Theatre, 615 S. 10th St.
The first event of this kind at the Ruby Theatre, Prawitz said it's a continuation of a series once held at the Landing Playhouse, back when RRT used to have productions there.
"There's a lot of days where the kids don't have school but parents still have to go to work," she said. "It's just fun for like, one day ... Everything we do on that day is themed around whatever we come up with."
The day's activities will include crafts, like Hedwig ornaments, a Book of Monsters notebook and their own wands. Prawitz said the possibilities are numerous.
"I'm a huge 'Harry Potter' fan. So that's helpful. I just try to think of things that the kids would be interested in doing and things that seem broad enough that I can kind of see everything around. So the crafts are all themed around it, the games we play are themed around it. The decorations, obviously, are themed around it. Even our snack is themed around it," she said.
After the crafts, the day will conclude with everyone watching "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," the first film in the franchise.
"It kind of fills up the end of our day. We'll watch the first 'Harry Potter' movie and eat some popcorn," she said.
The hopes are the event will act as a nice introduction to kids and their parents to RRT and as they continue, they might check out the shows they have to offer.
"It's just getting more people introduced to our building and where we're actually at, and then perhaps they'll pick up a season brochure and maybe be season ticket holders at some point," she said.
The event is $50 per child. Kids are asked to bring a sack lunch with them. Snacks will be offered. For more information, call 816-232-1778 or visit rrtstjoe.org/play_days.
