Several production members testing positive for COVID-19 have caused Robidoux Resident Theatre to postpone its annual holiday musical.
The local theater organization has pushed back its production of Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" to Jan. 7 to 9 at the Missouri Theater. The show originally was scheduled for Dec. 10 to 12, but several members of the production crew tested positive for COVID-19. According to RRT officials, those involved are fully vaccinated.
"Because the wellness and safety of our patrons, cast and crew are our top priority, this weekend’s performances of 'Holiday Inn' are postponed," RRT announced on social media.
Those who have reserved tickets will have them transferred to the weekend in January on the same day of the week with the same seats. Executive director Sandy Burg said that if the new dates don't work, patrons will have several options.
"We certainly understand that not everyone can make it or it was just a Christmas thing that they were doing for someone. So we're refunding tickets if that's what people want. We're also crediting patrons, so they can just leave it on their account and come to a future show," she said.
The RRT office can be reached at 816-232-1778 for a credit or refund. Because RRT is a small operation, Burg asks for understanding when calling.
"We appreciate any patience that they can give us because we have two people that are handling all of these requests. So that is definitely appreciated," Burg said.
To avoid inundating RRT's phone line with calls, Burg said there is no deadline to make changes to ticket reservations.
"If they can leave us a message, we promise we will get back to them," she said.
The postponement was not taken lightly, Burg said, and she hopes everyone can make the new dates.
"It was very difficult. Many tears were actually shed," she said. "I've got people that have devoted their lives for eight to 10 weeks for this show and trying to consider all of that in the decision, it was hard."
On the bright side, Burg said "Holiday Inn" is the rare show that includes all of the seasons, allowing for it to still feel timely beyond the Christmas season.
"We thought 'OK, we're going to kick off 2022, it's going to be a better year, we're going to celebrate all the holidays, all at the beginning and hope for a better year for all of us," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.