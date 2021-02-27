Roughly $26,000 raised at annual polar plunge

More than 70 participants braved the icy waters today at Lake Contrary for the annual St. Joseph Polar Plunge.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the special olympics. Participants rose to the occasion by raising around $26,000 to benefit Special Olympics Missouri.
Maryville Treatment Center employee Kathleen Baudino was a member of Bet Jurassics COLD Again. Her pink dinosaur outfit placed second for the day's best costume.
Even after claiming her trophy of a golden toilet plunger, Baudino said the good cause was what mattered most.
“It’s fun to look at the money year after year, how much we’ve raised and how much we do," she said. "Because it is such a worthy cause and that’s really fun, to kind of outdo ourselves.”
Funds benefit life skills classes and sports competition and training, as well as other causes for the intellectually disabled.