The Sound of Speed Airshow has kicked off for the weekend at Rosecrans memorial airport, running until 4 p.m. on July 17.
Those in attendance have the opportunity to see World War II-era aircraft up-close and personal, board some of them and even purchase a flight.
Josh Wells, the Executive Director for the air show’s B-29 “Doc,” stated that he believes the show’s existence stands in honor of “The Greatest Generation.”
“Our mission is to make sure that we continue to honor 'The Greatest Generation' and our nation’s history and the warfighters who continue to protect our freedom at home and abroad. And that’s what we do," Wells said. "We come out here and showcase historic airplanes for people to get up close and personal with airplanes.”
Wells also noted the air show as a rare opportunity for people to be able to do more than just see a plane flying through the sky.
“Anyone can watch an airplane fly overhead," he said. "It’s not every day that you get to come out, walk around on an airport ramp and see World War II historic bombers, and even, if you want, ride in them.”
Dan Ragan, a Korean War veteran who flew in the air show’s b-17, invited everyone to join him at the air show and take a tour through his plane.
“We have a wonderful air show out here in St. Joseph, Missouri," Ragan said. "I’d like to invite people out, come tour the aircraft and go flying with us. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it’s fun…I’m 88 years old and I still enjoy flying.”
General admission for the event runs at $10 per person with family packages available for $25 and children five years-old and under being free to attend.
According to wells, tickets to go on a flight with each aircraft has a price range starting at $200 per person.
