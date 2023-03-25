Rolling Record show stops at Stoney Creek Hotel

This Saturday, Rolling Records hosted the St. Joe Record Show, an event in which community members were invited to the Stoney Creek Hotel in order to browse and purchase vintage records.
There weren’t just records available, however. Vendors also had CDs, cassettes, shirts, and more. With thousands of pieces of music and music items, there was something for everyone in attendance.
Rolling Records’ owner and St. Joseph native, Andrew Goodwin, shared why he brought the record show to St. Joseph.
“I wanted to have a place to sell records and to get everyone in the community together,” said Goodwin. “Records are more and more popular and it’s the best music ever made; fantastic music of all genres.”
From classic rock to country, all genres of music were represented at the show. Music was separated by genre and organized by each vendor.
The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and had a large attendance of local music enjoyers.
Goodwin, was enthusiastic about the show and excited to help community members find their perfect record.
“Really, the best part about conventions is the convenience,” Goodwin said. “There are 50,000 records in one room. There’s a good chance you’re going to find the treasure that you want.”
Goodwin's show makes stops across the Midwest, with recent stops being in Chicago, St. Louis, Springfield and Lincoln.
Rolling Records hopes to host more record shows in St. Joseph throughout the coming years, aiming for a semi-annual event taking place in the Spring and Fall.
