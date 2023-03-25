Rolling Record show stops at Stoney Creek Hotel

Visitors at the Stoney Creek Hotel browsed through tens of thousands of records, cassettes and CDs available for purchase from the 'Rolling Record' show on Saturday. 

 By: Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW

This Saturday, Rolling Records hosted the St. Joe Record Show, an event in which community members were invited to the Stoney Creek Hotel in order to browse and purchase vintage records.

There weren’t just records available, however. Vendors also had CDs, cassettes, shirts, and more. With thousands of pieces of music and music items, there was something for everyone in attendance.

