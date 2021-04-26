As live performances slowly open back up around the country, Robidoux Resident Theatre announced its comeback for the 2021-22 season.
Performing eight total shows, four at the Missouri Theater for its Mainstage Series and four at its home base at the Ruby Theater, RRT proudly outlined its upcoming series of musicals and plays on April 26.
"We are so excited to see our patrons again. Of course, we've seen several of them this past year. But to get them back full force will be really fun," Lindsay Prawitz, program director at RRT, said.
Announced at the Ruby Theater stage, which is prepped for its upcoming production of "Game Show," Bemo Myers announced the shows as his "Game Show" character Troy Richards.
Here's a breakdown of the shows:
"The 39 Steps" (Sept. 24-26, Ruby Theater) — RRT will open its season with a dash of Alfred Hitchcock-like mystery and tons of laughs, as this award-winning comedy-drama has a cast of four performing more than 150 characters.
"School of Rock" (Oct. 22-24, Missouri Theater) — Originally scheduled for 2020, this award-winning Broadway play, based on the Jack Black blockbuster comedy, follows a wannabe rock star as he fakes being a teacher to lead his students in a Battle of the Bands competition.
"A Nice Family Christmas" (Nov. 26-Dec. 5, Ruby Theater) — Taking place on Christmas Eve, this production follows a young newspaper reporter who's been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas – his own family unit. The predicament forces him to write about his recently widowed mother, crazy uncle, eccentric grandmother, and his battling siblings and their neurotic spouses.
"Holiday Inn" (Dec. 10-12, Missouri Theater) — The companion piece to "White Christmas," this dazzling Irving Berlin musical tells the story of Jim, a man settling down on his farmhouse in Connecticut whose luck takes a turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday.
"The Little Mermaid" (March 4-6, Missouri Theater) — Last performed by RRT in 2013, the Disney musical about the mermaid Ariel and her quest to become human returns to the Missouri Theater stage. With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, audiences can once again take in hits like "Part of Your World," "Kiss The Girl" and "Under The Sea."
"Mom's Gift" (April 2-May 1, Ruby Theater) — A dead mother shows up at her husband’s birthday party as an apparition with a mission. Taking a cue from "It’s A Wonderful Life," she has to accomplish a task to earn her wings. With so many things on her list to fix, it will be an undertaking to find out which is the right one to finish, along with other complicating family factors.
"Big Fish" (July 8-10, Missouri Theater) — Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and Tim Burton movie, this musical tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest, or so he says.
"Over the River and Through the Woods" (July 29-31, Ruby Theater) — The grandparents of a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey have a long-standing tradition of meeting every Sunday for dinner. When he lands a dream job, the couple tries various ways of making him stay.
Season tickets will go on sale soon. RRT’s next production is “Game Show.” It will be performed April 30-May 2 at the Ruby Theater.
For more information, call 816-232-1778 or visit rrtstjoe.org.
