Restaurant Week is coming to St. Joseph, and businesses are offering special features and deals starting Tuesday that will run until May 17.
Customers can expect combo deals priced at $10, $15 and $30 at a variety of businesses around the city.
Restaurants offering specials throughout the week include Prestyn's Wine Bar, Barbosa's, Rib Crib, Fredrick Inn, 3 Wishes Bakery, Hi Ho Bar & Grill, Geneo's, Big Sky Donuts, Hazel's Coffee & Roasting Company and Pappy's Grill and Pub and more.
Jennifer Martin, owner of a pair of local Little Caesar's located on Ashland and Mitchell avenues, spoke about what her business is offering throughout the week.
"So, we have a large ultimate supreme pizza with an order of crazy bread for $10," Martin said. "Or you can get three ExtraMostBestest pepperoni pizzas for $15, like three pizzas for $15 and then our $30 deal is a five-meat feast pizza, a large, a deep-deep dish pepperoni large pizza and it's an Italian cheese bread, two Caesar dips and a cookie dough brownie."
Restaurant Week is being sponsored by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, which plans to give away gift certificates to participating restaurants throughout the week.
Kristi Bailey, the director of communications and marketing for the Chamber, said she thinks the event presents a great opportunity for local businesses to promote themselves and for customers to get great deals and discover new brands.
For more information on all participating restaurants and the specials that each will offer, visit stjrestaurantweek.com.
