Residents of the St. Joseph area and members of the St. Joseph Police department joined together for the Fallen K-9 Memorial Run and Walk on Thursday evening.
The local event is part of a nationwide partnership with the organization K9’s United. The organization provides support for first-aid emergency kits, advanced training and medical expenses for K-9 units.
The event began just after 6 p.m. in front of the Law Enforcement Center. The route went down 5th Street, then participants followed Francis Street and ended up on the back side of City Hall.
The run was held in honor of the K-9 Max, who was killed in the line of duty on June 30, 2021. At City Hall, the participants gathered and listened to speakers.
Lucas Winder, Max’s handler and member of the St. Joseph Police Department, spoke at the event and said that the loss of Max is a reminder that Winder and other police officers in similar situations got a second chance.
“We woke up the next day, put on the vest. We went to work. That’s our second chance and something we should honor these dogs for each and every day,” Winder said.
One of the participants was Jaxson Ball, and he said that he learned about the event through family and online on Facebook.
“It’s a great way to show support for law enforcement and the K-9s that have fallen in the past two years,” Ball said. “That’s the reason I’m here ... a lot of people I know at my church are in law enforcement. So I relate to that way.”
Sgt. Matt Kneib said he spoke to the founder of K-9’s United, Debbie Johnson, earlier today on the nationwide reception.
“They said they had 883 people register for this event nationally and (were) able to raise $33,000 as a result of that,” Kneib said.
Going forward, Winder said that along with national events like this, he would like to see a more St. Joseph-based event as well.
“I think that’s something that we need to do,” he said. “I think we can bring something back to this community and that’s something we need to return to.”
