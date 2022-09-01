Memorial Run

Participants of the Fallen K-9 Memorial Run gather in front of City Hall at the conclusion of the event.

Residents of the St. Joseph area and members of the St. Joseph Police department joined together for the Fallen K-9 Memorial Run and Walk on Thursday evening.

The local event is part of a nationwide partnership with the organization K9’s United. The organization provides support for first-aid emergency kits, advanced training and medical expenses for K-9 units.

