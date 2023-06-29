There will be no shortage of festivities in St. Joseph for the Fourth of July.
St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities will put on its annual fireworks display 15 minutes after dark on July 4 at the Shoppes at North Village. The parking lots of the YMCA, Green Acres, Regal Hollywood Theater and Kohl’s will have the best view for the display, according to the parks department.
The St. Joseph Mustangs will also host fireworks displays of their own July 3-4 with the help of Mosaic Life Care. The holiday activities will have an early kick-off Monday evening with the Mustangs baseball game.
“(July 3) is when we have our pre-game skydivers," Mustangs CEO and president Ky Turner said. "A special military honorary pre-game, where we honor veterans, active military members (and) their family with a nice ceremony. And then, of course, follow the game with a nice Mosaic Life Care firework spectacular.”
On July 4, the Saint Joseph Symphony will open the Mustangs game with a brass quintet.
Lori McAlister, the Saint Joseph Symphony managing director, said the brass section will perform a selection of patriotic songs as well as the national anthem before the game.
“Well, I actually got the idea a year ago," McAlister said. "I went to the Mustangs game on the Fourth of July for the first time. And as I was looking around, and of course, it's so festive and there's so many people there, all ages, whole families. And then after the game, which was wonderful, exciting, went into overtime. Mustangs won — yay! And then there was a great fireworks display. And I thought, you know, the only thing missing here is live music.”
The Little Mister and Miss Mustang Competition and a military jersey auction will take place during the game followed by the Independence Day Firework Spectacular courtesy of Mosaic Life Care.
“What I love about being here, though, is, you know, we're right here in the middle of a community," Turner said. "And so a lot of times, you know, you'll get just as good fireworks show that you'll see post-game during the game.
"It just kind of reminds me of the 'Sandlot' movie, just with fireworks going off all the time," Turner said. "And it's just a fun atmosphere. And so it's a nice place where you can bring your friends and family and relax."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.