Music, baseball and a fireworks show

The St. Joe Mustangs have a variety of events planned for the Fourth of July.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

There will be no shortage of festivities in St. Joseph for the Fourth of July.

St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities will put on its annual fireworks display 15 minutes after dark on July 4 at the Shoppes at North Village. The parking lots of the YMCA, Green Acres, Regal Hollywood Theater and Kohl’s will have the best view for the display, according to the parks department.

