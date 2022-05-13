Republican Club to meet Thursday News-Press NOW May 13, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northwest Missouri Republican Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, May 19, at Bandana’s Bar-B-Q Restaurant, 4225 Frederick Ave.Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting/program will be at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be ordered off the menu.The speaker this month is State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dinner Tony Luetkemeyer Northwest Missouri Republican Club Catering Bar-b-q Restaurant Meeting Menu Program × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Lafayette High School community grieves death of student +2 Education MWSU, NCMC leaders sign dual-enrollment pact Consumer Gas prices hit record highs in St. Joseph Consumer Garage sale shoppers are advised to steer clear of certain items More Local News → 0:42 Very Comfortable Tonight 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
