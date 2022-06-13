Republican club to meet Thursday News-Press NOW Jun 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northwest Missouri Republican Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, June 16, at The Hoof & Horn Steakhouse, 429 Illinois Ave.A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting/program will be at 6:30. Dinner will be ordered off of the menu.The speaker will be State Rep. J. Eggleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dinner J. Eggleston Steakhouse Catering Northwest Missouri Republican Club Meeting Menu Speaker × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education Farmers face drought in west, rain glut in east, high prices for all Business Summer concert series increases Downtown foot traffic Weather Saturday's storm damages parts of northwestern Clinton County 1:57+2 Local News St. Joseph community helping to support new Noyes Home dog More Local News → 1:15 Hot Week Ahead 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
