Republican club plans Thursday meeting News-Press NOW May 11, 2023 The Northwest Missouri Republican Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, May 18, at Hoof & Horn Steakhouse, 429 Illinois Ave.The social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and a presentation at 6:30. Those attending can order a meal off the menu.Guest speakers will be Steven Greiert, chairman of the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee, and Kristi Green, co-chairman.
