Republican Club plans annual picnic News-Press NOW Sep 16, 2022

The Northwest Missouri Republican Club will hold its annual picnic at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.The event will be at the Korte farm. Please RSVP by email to nwmrc22@gmail.com or text to 816-390–3417. For directions, call 816-279-7503.There will be several guest speakers and political candidates.
