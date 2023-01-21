Remington Nature Center holds turtle education presentation

The Remington Nature Center held an open-to-the-public turtle presentation today from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The event featured a showcase by Missouri Western State University Professor of Biology Mark Mills, a display of turtle and tortoise shells and several live turtles for children and parents to observe and touch.
According to Shelly Cox, a Naturalist at the Remington Nature Center, today’s turtle event was part of a bigger program that will continue to be unveiled throughout the coming months.
“We are trying to put together a series of programs down here to educate the public about various Missouri natural resources," Cox said. "And so, it just kind of came into fruition during a meeting that we should maybe do a talk on turtles.”
Sarah Elder, a manager at the Remington Nature Center, said that the intention behind the program is to educate the public on how to interact with Missouri’s native species.
“Generally speaking, we try to talk about native species, native insects, native reptiles, native mammals, what they might encounter, and what to do if they encounter them," she said. "What is the best way if you encounter a bobcat in the wild, or a crow, or an owl, or a snake, or a turtle? What should you do? Or if you see an animal that’s injured, what is the best course of action to take?”
Cox stated that those involved decided to talk about turtles due to how common the species is in proximity to the nature center and those living by the Missouri River.
“This is something that we see a lot down here by the nature center living this close to the river and having the pond around the nature center," she said. "We frequently encounter turtles, and it's something that we get a lot of questions about from the public as they're coming, and maybe they're seeing them as they've been down here by the river. So it's just something that from dealing and talking to the public we recognize there’s a need for it.”
Elder noted that the Remington Nature Center will be holding another event on mammals on February 18 in partnership with the Loess Hills Chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalists, in addition to a production on tarantulas sometime in March.
