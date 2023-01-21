Remington Nature Center holds turtle education presentation

Missouri Western State University Professor of Biology Mark Mills gives a presentation on Missouri's native turtle species at the Remington Nature Center on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Remington Nature Center held an open-to-the-public turtle presentation today from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event featured a showcase by Missouri Western State University Professor of Biology Mark Mills, a display of turtle and tortoise shells and several live turtles for children and parents to observe and touch.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

