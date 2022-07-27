Tech N9ne

Hip-hop artist Tech N9ne dons a Kansas City Chiefs jersey while standing in a tunnel leading to the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Tech N9ne will be the headliner for the Red Rally in St. Joseph on July 29 to celebrate the Chiefs training camp.

 Steve Sanders

St. Joseph’s annual Red Rally has been known to go all out for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2022, it’s going even bigger.

Mixing multiplatinum-selling hip-hop with country and rock, as well as featuring a variety of Kansas City Chiefs personalities, organizers said the event this Friday will be one for the books.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

