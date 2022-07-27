Hip-hop artist Tech N9ne dons a Kansas City Chiefs jersey while standing in a tunnel leading to the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Tech N9ne will be the headliner for the Red Rally in St. Joseph on July 29 to celebrate the Chiefs training camp.
St. Joseph’s annual Red Rally has been known to go all out for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2022, it’s going even bigger.
Mixing multiplatinum-selling hip-hop with country and rock, as well as featuring a variety of Kansas City Chiefs personalities, organizers said the event this Friday will be one for the books.
“We’re anticipating it’ll probably be our biggest event ever, so we’re really excited to bring people Downtown and show off how amazing our Downtown is and have great music and a lot of fun while we’re at it,” said Christy George, liaison for the St. Joseph Downtown Association.
A yearly celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University, Red Rally has evolved into a sprawling party. Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at Civic Center Park, 1100 Frederick Ave., the event will feature headliner Tech N9ne, a multiplatinum-selling hip-hop artist with hits like “Hood Go Crazy,” “Face Off” and “Fragile.” His three-song set will be family-friendly.
“There’s going to be a little bit of everything,” George said.
The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with Kansas City DJs spinning the tunes. It will follow with Blane Howard at 4:45 p.m. A CMT-featured artist, Howard is known for the country ballad “Promised to Love Her,” which currently has more than 17 million listens on Spotify. In 2021, he wrote the Kansas City Chiefs anthem “Take It Back (Remix)” and is currently promoting the single “Boot ‘N’ Rally.”
The celebration will continue at 6 p.m. with a slew of Chiefs-related celebrities like “Voice of the Chiefs” announcer Mitch Holthus, the Chiefs cheerleaders and Rumble Drumline, the Missouri Western Mystic Dancers and Max The Griffon.
At 6:35 p.m., the show will take a turn toward Kansas City hip-hop as Mizznekol opens for Tech N9ne. In addition to positive bangers like “In My Face,” she’s also had a series of Chiefs-related songs like “Chiefs Anthem,” “We Are Here” and “Run It Back Tour.”
Taking the stage at 6:45 p.m., Tech N9ne will perform a short set of clean songs. While his set is being kept secret, it’s safe to say he’ll be performing “Red Kingdom,” the rapper’s tribute to the Chiefs that has become a staple at Arrowhead Stadium.
Those wanting to catch some classic rock tunes can watch Swift Kik starting at 6:30 p.m. at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square as part of the Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Performing classics from Journey to AC/DC to Kansas, the band has been a big draw in the area.
“Swift Kik is right up there with (Blue Oyster Culture Club) and Dolewite. Everybody likes them. That’s why we purposely wanted them to play Sounds of Summer for the Red Rally,” George said.
George said it’s one of the most exciting times of the year for Downtown St. Joseph.
“It’s just amazing. I think it’s going to bring a great amount of people and we’re always looking for ways to bring the Chiefs fans Downtown. So this will do it,” she said.
For those who get hungry rapping or singing along to some of their favorite artists, there will be no shortage of food options. In addition to the local restaurants, there also will be products from food trucks and vendors available for purchase, including Hazel’s Coffee, Tasty Bundts, Big Daddy & Sons BBQ, Kona Ice, Sack’s Ice Cream Truck, VanZinos BBQ, Hy-Vee Catering and GC Catering. There also will be a cash-only beer tent at Civic Center Park from 2 to 7 p.m.
