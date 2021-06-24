With the Chiefs back in town for training camp next month, officials are still determining the answers to questions about limitations at practices and if there will be a Red Rally at Felix Street Square.
The Red Rally event is up in the air at this point. Mosaic Life Care officials said they want to conduct the fun event for fans, but coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the area.
“We are still in discussions and considerations about that,” said Dr. Mark Laney, Mosaic Life Care CEO. “Some of that rally has to do with what happens with our COVID situation here in St. Joseph. We have had an uptick in the number of patients we have seen in the hospital. We have 15 patients in the hospital today.”
Laney emphasized that he would love to be able to put on the rally as it is a great way to get the community together. Officials have been planning as though it will happen, but they also do not want hospitalizations to grow. Setting a good example for the community is important for Laney.
“We have been planning ahead for the Red Rally,” Laney said. “With seeing more cases we want to be wise and discerning, and as the health care leader in the community, we want to be a good example, so we will figure it out as we go.”
Laney was able to share details of what the training camp will look like for those in attendance. The camp will be a little different from years past in terms of how much fans can interact with the players.
“There will be no direct contact, as we can all understand, with players as there will be social distancing,” Laney said. “It will look a little bit different, you won’t get a selfie or an autograph, but you'll get to see them practice, see those great red jerseys and helmets. It will be a little bit different but great.”
Fans also will have to go online to get tickets for camp ahead of time. People will be able to purchase four tickets per person for three different dates at a time. The tickets ask that attendees be vaccinated for COVID-19, although it is not known how that can be confirmed.
There will be limits on the amount of fans in attendance, but Laney said he does not have a specific number from the Chiefs yet. It could vary day to day depending on if different events are going on, he said.
