With blood donations dwindling near Memorial Day weekend, the American Red Cross is asking people to consider giving back during the summer months.
The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive in St. Joseph on Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.
There has been a recent decline in the number of blood donation appointments being made through the Red Cross, a nonprofit organization that assists in emergencies across the country.
While there is always a need, the Red Cross is specifically requesting blood donors over the coming weeks due to the decline in appointments made over Memorial Day weekend.
JoAnn Woody, Executive Director of the Northwest Missouri Chapter of the Red Cross, explained why donors are always needed.
“Every day, someone goes into the hospital and needs blood,” Woody said. “And so it’s important for the American Red Cross to conduct regular blood drives because the need for donations is constant, so we want to be able to meet the need on an effective and efficient basis, so we have blood drives like this as often as we possibly can.”
The Red Cross is offering incentives for donating blood.
While supplies last, all blood donors will receive a free Red Cross beach towel.
All donors in May will also be entered to win two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, with airfare and hotel included.
All donors in June will receive a $10 gift card via email and will be entered to win a backyard theater package.
In order to find blood drives in the area, those interested can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
